escape the algorithm

escape the algorithm

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Meaghan O'Connell's avatar
Meaghan O'Connell
Jul 22

My first thought was I wonder how much of editors not getting it is living in New York, which is so unlike most of the country and where people have a totally different relationship to owning a home. It’s such rich emotional territory that is under explored!!

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Sab's avatar
Sab
Jul 22

I would absolutely have read this book :-(

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