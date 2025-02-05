My little newsletter about taking control of our attention and finding a more human side of the internet recently surpassed 5000 subscribers! The good-little-newsletter-boy playbook dictates that I immediately launch a paid subscriber program and start sowing the seeds that will eventually allow me to quit my job and profit from the resulting media empire.

Here’s the problem: I have no aspiration for all of you to become my main source of income. I am privileged to have a full-time job that I enjoy and no offense but I’m pretty sure that if writing a newsletter was my full-time job I would hate it!

I don’t covet the economic pressures of paid subscriptions, but I do covet the mutuality: giving readers a way to say “we care about and value your work.” Money is only one way of doing that, and it may not even be the best way.

So starting today, if you would like to become a ᵐⁱᶜʳᵒsupporter of Escape the Algorithm, you can do so by performing a tiny act of codependence:

No matter which of the above you choose, I’ll mark you as a paid subscriber in my mailing list.

For now, the perks of support are simple:

Soften the para part of our parasocial relationship

Support my commitment to only sending out emails when 1) it brings me joy and 2) I have something to say

At some point I’ll take a ᵐⁱᶜʳᵒsupporter pulse check to see if there should be any other benefits (group chat? escape the algorithm workshops?).

All Escape the Algorithm posts will remain free.

If you’re new to Escape the Algorithm, here are some nice things that people have said about it: