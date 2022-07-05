Why shop when you can dive? Spend Amazon Prime Day trolling Amazon on an algorithmic scavenger hunt. Wednesday, July 13th, 6:00pm EST:

Register now

But don’t take my word for it. Here’s what people had to say about our last dive, using only comments on Youtube videos of songs they used to be obsessed with:

Some more scenes from our Youtube dive

Breaking the ice with our teams:

Making visual poems using Youtube videos with few views:

Making horoscopes using ephemera from the Youtube search results for the day we were born

Looking through a window in our houses as if watching a Youtube video:

Next dive we’ll take on the online shopping behemoth, Amazon.

