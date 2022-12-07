A brief break from our deep sea diving programming… tomorrow at Index, I’ll be running a gift brainstorming workshop on Zoom. We’ll question the assumptions of what a gift can be, talk about who stands to gain (and who is harmed) by thinking about gifting in a certain way, call up memories of meaningful presents we’ve received, and develop a shared taxonomy for gifting, in order to make space for a euphoric kind of giving. Then we’ll use that space to brainstorm and design a gift for a friend or loved one, and take what we’ve learned from the exercise and apply it to our everyday practice of making.

The workshop will take place at 6pm EST and is pay-what-you-can.

Learning Outcomes

Come prepared with an idea of a person you'd like to gift something to

Understand what makes a good gift, and how to make the practice of gift-giving creative and delightful, rather than burdensome

Develop a framework for thinking about what makes meaningful gifts meaningful

Brainstorm some ideas for gifts born out of playing close attention to your subject

Leave with some skills you can take to your other work

Schedule

Reflect on the most and least meaningful gifts you've ever received

Use that as a jumping off point to discuss what makes a good gift tick

Map out your subject and use storytelling to introduce them to your peers

Use oblique strategies to brainstorm gift ideas in small groups

Think about how to use packaging and the ceremony of giving to elevate the meaning of the gift

Talk about how we can bring some of these methods back to our other creative practices

