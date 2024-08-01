Last week I mentioned my favorite Live Near Friends anecdote, from a minihood endearingly nicknamed “Radish” in Oakland, CA. There, a community of 20+ friends rent or own homes within a few blocks of each other and share a large communal kitchen and backyard on the largest property, eschewing the algorithms of rugged individualism.

When Carmen and Osman built their house, they chose to install casement windows that open out from the kitchen, just behind the sink, to the outdoors. What seems like a simple architectural decision reveals itself to be a powerful magnetizing force for community.

Opening the casement windows, says Carmen, is a “signal to the community that we’re open for socialization.” Sometimes Osman will put on an apron and play barista or bartender, serving lattes, cocktails, or dog treats. Other times, dubbed “baby happy hour,” Carmen will steam milk for the neighborhood kids while their parents collectively watch over them.

To me, these windows represent some simple, broader principles for inviting community into your life:

Build community into the bones: Carmen and Osman built their aching for codependence not only into the location of their home, but into its very foundation. If that’s something you want, you may need to choose to prioritize it over lower rent, convenience, or a kitchen renovation. Speak your intentions: Simply installing the windows isn’t enough. Carmen and Osman needed to communicate to their neighbors that an open window was an invitation to mingle. Cast a wide net: Building meaningful relationships is all about maximizing the opportunities for serendipitous, deep interaction. Opening a window is a gesture that is quite literally within reach, which means that it will be opened more often. And by communicating the signal to a large group of people rather than just one or two, they expand the likelihood that someone will be there to see it. Reduce social friction: Carmen and Osman never need to ask themselves “is it too soon to invite these friends for coffee again?” Their neighbors never need to wonder “do Carmen and Osman even like hanging out with us?” Nobody needs to coordinate the where or when. The casement windows themselves hold all of the emotional labor of the interaction, making room for connection.

The casement windows are a charming image. But not everyone has the resources to make physical changes to their home. Here are some lighter-lift tools I’ve used to install figurative casement windows into my life:

Invite friends to live near you

When my partner was almost finished with her medical residency in Pittsburgh, we for the first time had the power to decide for ourselves where to live. We knew that directionally, we wanted to live closer to family in New York, but otherwise we wanted to prioritize community. So we sent an email to a large group of friends that we thought might be open to doing the same.

What we learned is that most of our friends hadn’t yet thought about settling down somewhere for good. But many had Philly, a city that was a top contender for us, on their shortlist. So we took the gamble and moved here a year ago, and we never stop reminding our friends to follow suit.

Not sure where to start? You can find an email template (and some additional tips) here:

Start a neighborhood group chat

When we moved to our new home this past December, we met a few of the neighbors on our block here and there, but I was itching to accelerate the process of nesting into our neighborhood. So I wrote up a flier inviting people to a WhatsApp group, printed out a stack of copies, and went door-to-door with my toddler dropping them in mailboxes. Forty people eagerly joined, and now we have a thriving culture of grabbing each others’ packages, sharing ingredients, and asking for advice.

A nice bonus: neighbors started going out of their way to introduce themselves to me when they saw me outdoors. (I also keep a running Notes app doc where I jot down the names of people I meet and how I met them.)

Not sure where to start? You can find a flier template (and some additional tips) here:

Foster a culture of last-minute plans

On a whim during the time we lived in Pittsburgh, I started a WhatsApp group called “last-minute kiddie plans” and invited a few friends with kids. The idea of the group was simple: if you’re doing an activity with your kids, and would welcome company, send a message to the group saying so. Basically, a group-chat-based casement window. Even though I was the one who started it, I was shocked by the exponential effect it had on our interaction with friends. Every visit to the playground became an opportunity to commune with other parents, every trip to the pizza store a potential playdate. The group also became a broader source of community support — people asked for parenting advice, or dropped off meals for parents that were recovering from surgery. The straightforward name and purpose of the group chat had a powerful grounding effect that unlocked a collective care. To date, the group has over 50 members and has exchanged over seven thousand messages.

When we moved to Philly, I missed the group so much that I started another one in my neighborhood here.

While this group focused on kids and parenting, I see it as a model that can just as easily be applied to other relationships: “last-minute friend plans,” or “last-minute co-working plans,” or “last-minute drinks.”

Not sure where to start? You can find an invite template (and some additional tips) here:

