escape the algorithm

escape the algorithm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Jo at Sew Bewitching's avatar
Amy Jo at Sew Bewitching
Apr 26

Thank you for the recommendations for alternative search methods!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vlasta's avatar
Vlasta
Apr 17

Thank you so much for this article from a fellow folklorist!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elan Ullendorff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture