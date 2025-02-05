Why don’t you just have paid upgrades like a normal person?

I have no aspiration for all of you to become my main source of income. I am privileged to have a full-time job that I enjoy and no offense but I’m pretty sure that if writing a newsletter was my full-time job I would hate it!

I don’t covet the economic pressures of paid subscriptions, but I do covet the mutuality: giving readers a way to say “we care about and value your work.” Money is only one way of doing that, and it may not even be the best way.

Ok, what can I give you?

If you would like to become a ᵐⁱᶜʳᵒsupporter of Escape the Algorithm, you can do so by performing a tiny act of codependence:

1. Send me a gift

This can be something you’ve made, something with a story, or something you think I in particular would enjoy

Physical address: Elan Ullendorff 115 S 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Virtual address: hi@elan.place Include ETA Gift in your subject line

2. Write me a thoughtful postcard

Physical address: Elan Ullendorff 115 S 40th St Philadelphia, PA 19104

3. Take me out for a cup of coffee in person when you’re in Philly

Email hi@elan.place Include ETA coffee in your subject line

4. Contribute a guest post to Escape the Algorithm

Pitch me!

Email hi@elan.place Include ETA pitch in your subject line

5. Support Escape the Algorithm financially

Support me through Substack

Support me through Buy Me a Coffee

6. A secret sixth thing

Send me an idea, I’ll probably be down.

Email hi@elan.place Include ETA sixth thing in your subject line

No matter which of the above you choose, I’ll mark you as a paid subscriber in my mailing list. Please include the email address connected to your Substack account so that I know where to find you.

What do I get?

For now, the perks of support are simple:

Soften the para part of our parasocial relationship

Support my commitment to only sending out emails when 1) it brings me joy and 2) I have something to say

At some point I’ll take a ᵐⁱᶜʳᵒsupporter pulse check to see if there should be any other benefits (group chat? escape the algorithm workshops?).

What happens if I don’t do anything?

Nothing! All Escape the Algorithm posts will remain free.

What is Escape the Algorithm again?

Escape the Algorithm is a newsletter about taking control of our attention and finding a more human side of the internet. Here are some nice things that people have said about it: