escape the algorithm

escape the algorithm

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Hrishikesh Hirway's avatar
Hrishikesh Hirway
May 14

Thank you, Elan.

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Tom Pendergast's avatar
Tom Pendergast
May 13

That was a really nice interview. Loved the ideas about attention at the end especially.

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