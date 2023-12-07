Subscribe
I did retail theft at an Apple Store
I hope Jane Appleseed is okay
Jun 24
•
Elan Ullendorff
30
Should this be a map or 500 maps?
500 priests, cartographic n00bism, and the limits of scale
Jun 11
•
Elan Ullendorff
43
May 2024
Artisinal white noise
Shhhhhhhh
May 3
•
Elan Ullendorff
10
April 2024
A complete guide to pretending you saw the total solar eclipse
A version of this piece was originally published in Quartz. On Monday, April 8, the moon will pass almost surgically between the earth and the sun…
Apr 8
•
Elan Ullendorff
15
February 2024
Folk search engines
Strategies better than plain Google.
Feb 20
•
Elan Ullendorff
45
Close reading the trees
How competitive Google Street Viewing makes the world feel seen
Feb 13
•
Elan Ullendorff
18
Is Substack exaggerating its network effects?
The data tells the story writers want to hear... but is it true?
Feb 6
•
Elan Ullendorff
29
January 2024
The Scan Artist
What it means to copy the world
Jan 30
•
Elan Ullendorff
14
Be specific
Ode to ᵗᶦⁿʸ ᵗᵒᵒˡˢ
Jan 23
•
Elan Ullendorff
20
The Real Divorcees of Facebook Marketplace
For sale: wife shoes, hardly worn
Jan 9
•
Elan Ullendorff
20
December 2023
The New Turing Test
Changing the AI conversation
Dec 7, 2023
•
Elan Ullendorff
25
November 2023
love letters to places i'll never meet
a spooky digital seance
Nov 1, 2023
•
Elan Ullendorff
14
